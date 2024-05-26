Insider Buying: Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) Director Michele Ashby purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,950.00.

Andean Precious Metals Price Performance

CVE:APM opened at C$1.02 on Friday. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins raised Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

