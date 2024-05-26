Insider Buying: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Acquires 3,500 Shares of Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) Director Keith Bethel bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $22,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Bethel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 13th, Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $6.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 0.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 239,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

