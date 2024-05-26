Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Director Buys $13,080.00 in Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) Director Griffin Perry acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 589,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,243.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRNT opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,595 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,818,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,368,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 406,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.45.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

