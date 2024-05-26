Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CFO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $10,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,194.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Raphael D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Raphael D’amico acquired 3,500 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $10,640.00.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

PHX opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

PHX Minerals Announces Dividend

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 109.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHX

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.