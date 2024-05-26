Insider Buying: TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Director Acquires C$10,375.00 in Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Free Report) Director Toby Robert Pierce bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,375.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Toby Robert Pierce purchased 25,000 shares of TAG Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,375.00.

The company has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13. TAG Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 81.14 and a current ratio of 81.24.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$1.10 price target on shares of TAG Oil and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

