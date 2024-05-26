Insider Selling: Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Director Sells 610 Shares of Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Director Joanna Catherine Burkey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $10,205.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,873.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beyond stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Beyond, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $389.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYON. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth about $70,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth about $277,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYON shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

