InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE NSPR opened at $2.54 on Friday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.