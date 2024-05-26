Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $136.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $128.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after buying an additional 8,348,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $839,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

