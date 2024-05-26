International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Gap Up to $44.16

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.16, but opened at $45.34. International Paper shares last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 2,455,859 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $334,570. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

