Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51, reports. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit updated its Q4 guidance to $1.80-1.85 EPS.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $606.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $634.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.43. Intuit has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $676.62.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Institutional Trading of Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

