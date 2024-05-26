Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 78,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 926,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.