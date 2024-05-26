Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,653 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $15,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,698,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after purchasing an additional 43,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,580,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 117,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

PRF opened at $37.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $38.62.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

