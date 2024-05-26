Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,549 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,560,000 after acquiring an additional 189,884 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 969,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 136,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

