Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $10.26

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 1,977,959 shares trading hands.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 328.5% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 151,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,262 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 622,728 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 89.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.