iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,149,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after acquiring an additional 95,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

