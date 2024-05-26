iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Holdings Lessened by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 199,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

EWT opened at $51.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.