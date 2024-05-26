Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight Capital upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. Company insiders own 50.84% of the company's stock.

IVN opened at C$19.39 on Friday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$9.89 and a 12 month high of C$21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5209327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

