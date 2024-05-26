James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 172.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in James River Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get James River Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,666,000 after purchasing an additional 342,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 415.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 336,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 271,613 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 125,501.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112,951 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in James River Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 913,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 93,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JRVR. Truist Financial cut their price target on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

James River Group Trading Down 2.7 %

JRVR opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -9.57%.

James River Group Profile

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.