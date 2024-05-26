JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $459,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,216,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,148,000 after purchasing an additional 229,743 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,970,000.

NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $63.76 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

