JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,691,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,996,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,364,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,372,000.

Shares of BATS JPLD opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

