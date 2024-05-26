JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $39,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3,612.4% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 354,776 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,121,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after buying an additional 287,684 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 664,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,351 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

