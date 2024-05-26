Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $24.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several brokerages have commented on KMT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,910,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kennametal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,416,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,371,000 after acquiring an additional 305,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1,186.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 820,864 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Price Performance

Kennametal stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $30.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

