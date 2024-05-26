King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $236,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

