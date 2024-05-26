King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $255,000 Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. CWM LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $60.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

