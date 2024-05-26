King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $262,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.56 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average is $97.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.