King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $266,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in Constellation Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,658,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $248.51 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.80.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.