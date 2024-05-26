King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $326,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell University acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after purchasing an additional 939,567 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,825,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.