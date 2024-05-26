King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $217,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 22,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $33,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,351. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

RGLD stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.52. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

