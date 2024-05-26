King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 4,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

