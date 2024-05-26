King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 100,233 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,038,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.