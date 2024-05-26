KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.15.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $779.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. KLA has a 52 week low of $418.12 and a 52 week high of $790.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $701.80 and its 200-day moving average is $635.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

