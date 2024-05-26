KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of KNOP stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $206.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.65. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $7.00.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile
KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
