KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of KNOP stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $206.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.65. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.23). KNOT Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $73.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Income Management LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at about $3,920,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 146,501 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

