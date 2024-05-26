Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $26.98 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -95.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHG. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

