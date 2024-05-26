Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Down 20.6%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) shares were down 20.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 233,790 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 67,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Legend Power Systems Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.29.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

