Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

