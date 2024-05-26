LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several research firms have commented on LC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $9.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,446,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,610,000 after purchasing an additional 175,706 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,987,000 after buying an additional 541,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LendingClub by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,652,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,664,000 after buying an additional 73,515 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 526.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LendingClub by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 857,371 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

