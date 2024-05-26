LightInTheBox (LITB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. LightInTheBox has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LITB opened at $0.69 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About LightInTheBox

(Get Free Report)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

