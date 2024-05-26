Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $15.10. Lightspeed Commerce shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 454,012 shares changing hands.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

