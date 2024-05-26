Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Trading 5.5% Higher

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.23 and last traded at C$21.04. Approximately 226,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 714,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.95.
LSPD has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.50.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
