Lisa Delfini Sells 4,350 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) CFO Lisa Delfini sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $11,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,656.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 401.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Propel Bio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 927,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,491 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

