Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $138.34

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $138.34 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,670,872 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,662,746.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00620538 USD and is up 28.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
