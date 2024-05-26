Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $138.34

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $138.34 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,670,872 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,662,746.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00620538 USD and is up 28.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

