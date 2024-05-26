LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $15.90.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
