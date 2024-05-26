Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,934. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Logitech International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $96.67.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

