Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.68

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and traded as low as $56.07. Lonza Group shares last traded at $56.23, with a volume of 17,321 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Lonza Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Lonza Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

