Loop Capital Lowers American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target to $100.00

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.75.

American Woodmark Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.14. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 1,230.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

