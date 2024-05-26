Macy’s (NYSE:M) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Macy’s stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 672.67 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $60,656.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,937.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,547,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,577,000 after buying an additional 1,841,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,287,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after purchasing an additional 565,269 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $6,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

