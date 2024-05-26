Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $11.07

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $12.02. Magnite shares last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 811,281 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Magnite Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $130,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,543,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,840,561.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 120.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 21.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 17.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,046,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

