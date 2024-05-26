Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Manchester & London Price Performance

MNL stock opened at GBX 682 ($8.67) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.10 million, a P/E ratio of 263.32 and a beta of 0.45. Manchester & London has a 1-year low of GBX 409 ($5.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 696 ($8.85). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 642.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 592.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daren John Morris sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 663 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £39,780 ($50,559.23). 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Manchester & London

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

