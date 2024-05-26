Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MTEX stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.57. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

