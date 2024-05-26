MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Stock Price Down 9.1%

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 2,766,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,908,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Trading Down 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £527,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.53.

MAST Energy Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAST Energy Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAST Energy Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.